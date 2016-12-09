After huge success, the One-Handed Musical Instrument Competition will be open for entries between 1st March – 31st March. Each year the Competition has grown bigger and better and this year we are pleased to announce a NEW category of ‘most improved young player’.

“There are over 11 million people living with a limited long term illness, impairment or disability.” Department for Work & Pensions

Other than the previous winners of the OHMI Competition there are virtually no orchestral instruments that can be played without two fully functioning hands and arms.

Past winners have included:

– A one-handed flute by Maarten Visser: designed for a young musician who was brain damaged after an accident; the adapted flute means she can now play to her previous standard, despite having lost the use of one side of her body.

– A toggle-key saxophone by Jeff Stelling and David Nabb: the saxophone was adapted for one-handed playing, reintroducing a stroke survivor to musical life.

– A Dolmetsch one-handed recorder is now available in the UK via a number of charitable loan schemes

“OHMI are proving that disability may be no barrier to music-making at the highest level. This will benefit millions.” Dame Evelyn Glennie

The OHMI Competition challenges entrants from across the globe to develop instruments that can be played without the use of one hand and arm. Successful designs are then used to make instruments playable for a range of disabilities. The challenge is open to everyone including, designers, technologists, inventors, instrument makers or students and is a rare opportunity to help and benefit those who have been excluded from most forms of music-making.

For more information email: rachel@ohmi.org.uk.