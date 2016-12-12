5 tips to improve access in your home

The winter brings many unexpected challenges for most people, but for those who need a little extra help it can be even harder. Many get stuck in their homes and this looks set to continue for some time yet.

If you’re stuck inside, it becomes more important than ever to be comfortable. Turning up the thermostat and getting out the warm blankets aren’t the only things you need to think about during the cold months.

If you suffer with mobility problems, either from old age or a disability, then a home that is a challenge to get around can be very stressful. However, with just a few small changes, you can rediscover your home and ensure that you’re living comfortably in your own house.

#1 Handrails

Be able to move around the house, from room to room, is something that a lot of people take for granted. But with a few minor adjustments to the home, you won’t have to worry about it either. Installing handrails in a few key areas – such as the corridors, bathrooms, kitchen and living room – will allow you to move around a lot easier, and really boost your confidence when you do so.

#2 Stair lift

If you have limited mobility then a home that is all on one floor is going to be the preferred living situation. However, this isn’t always possible for many of us, due to financial constraints. Unfortunately this leaves us with the dread of having to walk up and down the stairs for many daily tasks, and can transform a lot of simple chores into troublesome tasks. A stair lift, however, can remove this daily worry, and allow you to make full use of your second floor again.

#3 Improve your bathroom

Personal hygiene can be a really sensitive issues for those with mobility issues, but a few minor changes can give you back your independence. Easy access showers can make a bathroom a lot more accessible, and help ensure that all elements of your personal hygiene are taken care of. If you have problems standing up for long lengths of time, see if you can install a shower seat to take the pressure off your legs.

#4 Declutter

After a lifetime of living, it’s no real surprise how much clutter can be accumulated around the house. But this clutter can really affect your access to the house. Make sure that you are removing any clutter that is preventing you having access to any necessary parts of the house, or impeding your movement in any way. It can even be wise to think about having a proper declutter of your house, giving some furniture to family, friends or even charity. Giving yourself as much free space as possible will really allow you to get around comfortably.

#5 Make an entrance

Getting in and out of the house can be a challenge, but it shouldn’t be. Simple steps like a ramp, a handrail or even an improved door can make it a lot easier for you to get in and out of the house.