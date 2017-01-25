An apprenticeship is a great way to get ahead in your career, giving young people the chance to work, learn and earn to gain industry-recognised qualifications.

There are more than 25,500 new Modern Apprenticeship opportunities across Scotland each year with over 80 different types available in hundreds of jobs.

From financial services and healthcare to construction and IT, each apprenticeship is developed by industry to suit their needs.

This means that apprentices can build valuable work experience from day-one and gain an accredited qualification which is recognised by industry.

Skills Development Scotland Head of National Training Programme Development Karen Murray said: “Apprenticeships offer young people the opportunity to get a job, get paid and get qualified all at the same time.

“The unique skills learned on the job are of great benefit to not only an individual, but also to industry across Scotland.

“We aim to ensure everyone has the same access to apprenticeship opportunities. No matter your background, you can get your career off to a great start across a wide range of jobs with an apprenticeship, whether you begin yours at school or once you have left.”

Apprenticeships provide an alternative route into the world of work, equipping people and employers with the skills they need to succeed.

You can start a Modern Apprenticeship if you’ve reached the Scottish statutory minimum school leaving age which for most people is 16, and it’s worth noting that a Modern Apprenticeship can be for new or existing employees.

But you can also now start an apprenticeship at school in industries which need skilled young people. With a Foundation Apprenticeship pupils in S5 can complete elements of related Modern Apprenticeships alongside their Highers or Advanced Highers.

A Foundation Apprenticeship takes two years to complete and during this time pupils spend part of the week out of school, getting hands-on experience at college and with a local employer in their chosen industry.

With a Foundation Apprenticeship under their belt they leave school with an industry-recognised qualification which is set at SCQF level 6 (the same level as a Higher) which they can use to gain accelerated entry onto a related Modern Apprenticeship.

While new Graduate Level Apprenticeships provide employees with work based learning opportunities to degree level.

And there are now even more apprenticeship opportunities for disabled people in Scotland. The Scottish Government have widened Modern Apprenticeship access for disabled people up to and including 29 years old.

To find out more about apprenticeships and to view employers apprenticeship opportunities head to www.apprenticeships.scot

Here you’ll find inspiring apprentice films which cover a range of jobs, as well as practical advice and support. Visit the site to learn more, search for apprenticeship vacancies and apply online.

