What if you could genuinely take all the luggage and kit you wanted on holiday, as well as your own accessible accommodation? Steve Craven tells us how with the help of an accessible motorhome, you can do just that.

So there it was, the CoachbuiltGB Independence Swift Esprit 496 motorhome, Standing in front of us, shimmering white in the car park, whilst I approached it with what seemed like a really small key for such a large beast. Nevertheless, there was something friendly about it; then it occurred to me, it looks like a home – on wheels.

After a guided tour of the features and controls it was time to fire her up, feel the power and hit the road. Although the kids and I were looking forward to hopping from caravan park to caravan park, it was obvious that the motorhome would provide an ideal accessible ‘spare room’ if you wanted to visit friends or relatives that hadn’t had the full adapted home makeover. After all you’ve got everything you need: hoists and ramps, right down to the accessible loo.