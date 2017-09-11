We are delighted to have reviewed the Acrobat wheel from Softwheel.

Our review has determined that this wheel is 5 stars. Over all this wheel enhances your ride and capabilities. The Softwheel three spoke design looks clean and cool and is compatible with any wheelchair frame. Users enjoy a great combination of comfort and performance, made possible through improvements in energy efficiency.

The ride, they definitely helped to ‘dampen’ shocks and jarring which inevitably cause aches and pains.

The adaptive in-wheel suspension system provides ‘rapid shock-reset’ which

tests conclude provides an energy gain of 16.4% above ordinary wheels. They are also surprisingly lightweight. The outcome is significant impact reduction on the spine and a relief from associated aching and fatigue.

This is far from a gimmick. We were impressed with the way that the three spoke design coped with everyday obstacles such as kerbs and uneven surfaces with ease. Although the wheels remain rigid throughout.

Softwheel could very soon be regarded as iconic since not only is their performance excellent but they look decidedly like the wheels of the future.

Want to know more? Please visit www.softwheel.technology

