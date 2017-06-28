Shefﬁeld’s own boxing legend, Kell Brook and other celebrities have become ambassadors and support the Special Olympics GB National Games in Shefﬁeld.

Well-known sports stars and celebrities including Kell Brook, football pundit, Chris Kamara, Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter and rock star, James Toseland, have all been announced as ambassadors for the charity’s National Games in Shefﬁeld this summer.

Special Olympics Great Britain’s sports training and competition across England, Scotland and Wales positively changes the quality of life for their 10,000 registered athletes. Almost 1.5 million people in Great Britain (2% of the population) have intellectual disabilities.

Passion

Kell, who is currently one of the biggest names in the world of boxing, met up with Special Olympics GB athletes to launch his involvement.

Shefﬁeld born Kell Brook said: “Having met a number of the Yorkshire based athletes who are taking part in the Special Olympics National Games in Shefﬁeld, I was able to understand how passionate people with learning disability are about sport.

It reinforced to me that people with disability care about sport as much as me and everyone else. I couldn’t be prouder to stand up for these exceptional athletes with learning disabilities.

I will be supporting the Special Olympics GB athletes in action across the city.”

Special Olympics GB’s CEO, Karen Wallin, commented: “We are delighted that Kell has chosen to support us during the National Games.

Kell understands the passion and dedication our athletes with intellectual disabilities put into their sport.”

“I will be supporting the Special Olympics GB athletes in action across the city.”

Boxer, Kell Brook