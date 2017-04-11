“We’re all going on a summer holiday…”

After wowing the judges with his singing skills, CEO and founder of travel company, Limitless Travel, Angus Drummond has won a place in the Pitch@Palace Final on 25 April 2017 at St James’s Palace.

Pitch@Palace, established by The Duke of York to support entrepreneurs in the development of their business ideas, has opened the voting for the People’s Choice Award, where members of the public are able to vote for their favourite business idea. The winner will be announced at St James’s Palace on 25 April. The theme for Pitch@Palace 7.0 is ‘Human Tech’, so all of the entrepreneurs’ business ideas explore the potential impact of technology on improving our lives.

Angus was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy in 2012 at the age of 22 and as his mobility started to decline, he quit his job to explore the world with Lucy, who later became his wife. Angus says: “For many people with a disability, going on holiday is hard, often so hard that it is just easier to not go on holiday at all. This is a problem that Limitless Travel is solving. We are enabling those otherwise unable to, to see and explore this wonderful world we live in.”

Vote for Limitless Travel today at: http://pitchatpalace.com/vote/ because with your support the possibilities really are Limitless!