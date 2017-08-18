Two dynamic, successful businessmen who have both been registered blind from a very young age, have developed a course to introduce the concept of self-employment to others.

Daniel Williams, from Cardiff, the director of Visualise Training and Consultancy, together with Manchester-born Ryan Compton, the director of Centre for Resolution, realised how the lack of support and information about self-employment could be holding many people back. They also identified how many could be using, and developing, existing skills whilst earning their own income and becoming self-sufficient.

After each had to overcome significant barriers en-route to establishing their individual companies, which have now been running successfully for many years, they are now using their vision to inspire and motivate others.

This includes single mums, ex-offenders, people with disabilities and students, and especially in light of zero hour contracts and the prevailing unemployment statistics.

“It is often drilled in to us at school, to get a job or follow a career,” Daniel commented. “Yet thousands of people don’t understand how to set up their own business, recognise existing talents or how self-employment may benefit them.”

The course outlines the basics of the journey to self-employment; it gives people the opportunity to discuss a variety of different topics with two experienced entrepreneurs who were once in a similar situation, debating whether self-employment was for them.

“Ryan and I developed the course,” continued Daniel, “in order that others can be inspired by us to realise their full potential and see if self-employment is for them.”

For more information please visit: http://www.visualisetrainingandconsultancy.com/training/be-your-own-boss-course/