Every issue of Able Magazine showcases a selection of products that have caught our attention. The Cosyfeet Jump sandals achieved the maximum five star rating in our March/April 2017 edition.

Readers may not realise that winning an Able Star rating award enables companies and organisations to use the award logo on their publicity materials and website and by doing so shows that their product is recommended by the leading voice in the UK’s disability media, Able Magazine.

Liz Quarterly (pictured) is a shop manager and fitting expert with Cosyfeet. Her colleagues sent us this picture of her looking decidedly happy to be in possession of Cosyfeet’s Able Award certificate.

The Cosyfeet Jump Sandals have adjustable straps that open out completely for users with swollen or painful feet and have no internal seams, making them super-comfy and –a worthy winner of our top rating.

www.cosyfeet.com