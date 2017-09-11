There are plenty of places to visit around Loch Lomond and The Trossachs, so people of all abilities can marvel at the epic sights on a day trip or longer.

A good place to start is Trossachs Pier, which is located on the edge of Loch Katrine. The loch is the setting for Sir Walter Scott’s 200-year-old poem ‘The Lady of the Lake’. It is not easily accessible by public transport – so you’d need to contact Demand Responsive Transport (DRT), a taxi service organised in rural areas. It costs the same price as a bus. Call DRT in advance on: 01786 404040 to plan your trip.

At the pier, it is also possible to hire a golf buggy, which seats up to four people. The area around the northern shore of Loch Katrine is mostly ﬂ at, and accessible for wheelchairs. The car park and pier are wheelchair friendly, and there’s an accessible gift shop on site, with a lift leading up to a tea room.

Wheelchairs are available to borrow free of charge, but ring the booking ofﬁ ce in advance to make a reservation, as there are only two.

Magniﬁcent

The steamship, Sir Walter Scott, accommodates wheelchair and mobility scooter users on board, but it’s best to let them know you’re visiting in advance, especially if you’re planning to come with a group, so they can make sure there’s space. The steamer is one of the best ways to explore the magniﬁcent landscape, whatever the weather. It is only suitable for a round trip, though – as it’s not possible to disembark at Stronachlachar at the far end of the loch.

Loch Lomond Shores, at Balloch, offers mobility access by providing free hire of motorised scooters and manual wheelchairs. The Sea Life aquarium also has excellent disabled access throughout the centre. Every day, visitors ﬂ ock here to watch Scotland’s largest collection of sharks being fed.

For equipment hire throughout The Trossachs, visit: www.trossachsmobility.com for all-terrain wheelchairs and transport. They also offer guided treks for people of all abilities, starting from their base in Callendar. Their TerrainHoppers enable customers to experience landscapes that would otherwise be inaccessible by wheelchair. Book in advance to avoid disappointment.