Award-winning Disabled Access Day returns for what is expected to be its biggest event yet across the next three days (10th-12th March 2017). Yes, with so much happening around the country, it’s actually expanded to become a three-day access festival.

Participating businesses and attractions around the UK will open their doors to showcase their accessibility and welcome disabled people, their families and friends, who will be trying new places and have the potential to become part of a loyal new customer base.

The event is powered by Euan’s Guide, the disabled access review website and app. This is also where you’ll be able to read listings and disabled access reviews of the attractions and businesses taking part.

Discover Disabled Access Day events near you: www.disabledaccessday.com

Able Magazine, Barclays, Quest 88 and Gatwick Airport are supporting Disabled Access Day as official partners of the event.

Able Magazine editor, Tom Jamison said: “We’re thrilled to be the official disability media partner of Disabled Access Day 2017. This is an opportunity to show how with a little thought and imagination, access and facilities can be made so much better for all. The flipside is, of course, that those businesses and organisations that make the effort will reap the rewards.”

Keep up-to-date via: #AccessDay