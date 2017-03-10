Thousands of people to join in Disabled Access Day celebrations around the UK as new events unfold today and continuing over the weekend. Over 1,000 places taking part across the UK.

10th March 2017: Thousands of disabled people, their families and friends are attending events all over the UK this March as part of the award-winning movement that promotes ‘you and somewhere new’. Disabled Access Day is celebrating its third year of encouraging people to try new things and will be held from the 10th – 12th March 2017 at locations all around the country.

The event is the biggest celebration yet building upon the successes of the previous two years. Venues taking part include museums, attractions and cafes among hundreds of other places in cities, towns and rural locations around Britain.

Those participating are demonstrating the astounding creativity that is possible in making the UK’s public places and spaces more accessible. In London, The Design Museum will be celebrating with a Sensory Trail featuring a tactile walkway around and within in the building. Also taking part, the Imperial War Museum is offering BSL-interpreted Gallery Talks and Live Audio Described Tours of their First World War Galleries.

Elsewhere there will be a touch tour at the Oriental Museum in Durham, and an autism-friendly early bird opening the following morning. Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh is leading a descriptive art tour of four contemporary art galleries in the city with audio description and portable hearing loops at each venue on the tour.

Outdoors, Belfast Lough Sailability in Northern Ireland is encouraging disabled people to try something new on the water with activities and tours around the marina, followed by a celebratory barbecue.

Founder of Disabled Access Day, Paul Ralph said: “Disabled Access Day is a movement that grew out of a simple conversation in Edinburgh and spread throughout Scotland and into communities beyond. I can’t explain how that felt, but I do know that so many disabled people joined in with the spirit of the day. It’s about creating opportunities for disabled people to try something new in an atmosphere of cooperation, safety and fun; and we hope that many people across the UK will join us and share their experiences.”

Disabled Access Day Ambassador, Sophie Christiansen OBE, said: “We have come so far with disabled access but still have a long way to go. The Paralympics showed the power of disability – we now need to spread it to the wider world.”

Powered by Euan’s Guide, the disabled access review website, the spirit of Disabled Access Day can be felt in the disabled access reviews and stories that follow the celebration. In previous years, disabled people shared the new experiences and discoveries in writing and photographs on Euan’s Guide, and it is anticipated that the legacy will be even greater this year.

Disabled people can sign up and search for events near them with their friends and families on the Disabled Access Day website. Follow #YouAndSomewhereNew and #AccessDay on Twitter for the latest updates.

Disabled Access Day is partnered with Barclays and supported by Able Magazine, Gatwick Airport and inclusive cycle specialists Quest 88.