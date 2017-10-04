Following the recent bad press received by Pos’ability Magazine following a complaint made to the Advertising Standards Agency which resulted in them being ordered to “take into account any obligations they had under the Equality Act 2010 when they communicated any limitation on what was offered to their readers, for example, the duty to make reasonable adjustments.’

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4946676/Disabled-man-complained-unable-accept-prize.html#ixzz4uXibbAv1

We want our readers to have confidence that our competition prizes are suitable for them so here’s some feedback from our winners from some of our recent competitions.

Have you ever wondered who wins? Well, it’s people like you.

It was a pleasure to draw Joan Peachey’s name from a hat brimming with entries for our Revitalise holiday competition back in February. “Wow! How amazing… that’s absolutely brilliant. I’m really excited” enthused Joan, who explained that she’d choose the Revitalise Centre in Southampton to take her break accompanied by her daughter, Samantha.

As is usually the case when we call up competition winners, Joan was clearly surprised to hear the news and admitted: “I sometimes enter competitions but hardly ever – it’s really rare; that’s why I’m so excited”.

Surprise

It’s always nice to give somebody a pleasant surprise, especially when they return such nice compliments, as Joan did when she said: “I enjoy your magazine a lot – it’s brilliant actually. I really enjoy it and it’s so helpful. Thank you so much”.

On her return, Joan said: “I really enjoyed getting out into the New Forest and seeing the ponies. The staff were absolutely charming and lovely. They put entertainment on in the evening. I used to spend time down on the south coast so I was really happy to be down there and it was really nice to see it all again. I haven’t been back for years. Thank you.”

In our March/April edition we offered readers the chance to win a week’s accessible holiday exploring the tranquillity and beauty of the Highlands, and the opportunity to relax, unwind and rejuvenate – at Melfort Pier & Harbour: noted as the ‘place where the Highlands meet the sea’.

Pleasure

It was a pleasure to telephone the winner, Christina Elliot from Bristol, who was taken completely by surprise when we told her the good news, exclaiming: “Oh wow, oh great! I enter these things but I never expect to win!” Adding: “Im amazed – and rather astonished!”

Christina stayed in one of eight holiday homes that are accessible for wheelchairs and scooters, with large wetrooms and roll-in showers; with all the bedrooms including an en suite to give guests more privacy.

Our May/June edition then featured a great competition for up to five people to win a luxury break in Gwel an Mor on the Cornish coast. The entire resort is accessible and has been featured in Able Magazine’s ‘Get Active’ column since the pool, spa and miniature zoo are all part of the experience. Mr Godden from Kent took his companions earlier this summer.