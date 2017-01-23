Karma Mobility has an extensive range of lightweight aluminium wheelchairs which include some of the lightest wheelchairs on the market and as they do not make wheelchairs for anyone else the designs are unique and often patented.

Karma also offers an expanding range of powered wheelchairs including the Ergo Traveller, a lightweight, compact and highly manoeuvrable powerchair that incorporates the patented ‘S-Ergo’ seating system. The Ergo Traveller has been designed for indoor and outdoor use as it is compact enough to fit though most internal doorways and be stored away when not in use yet robust enough to withstand the outdoors.

The unique design of the Ergo Traveller means it can be easily dis-assembled into 4 manageable components with the heaviest weighing only 24kg making it the ideal powerchair for users that often travel by car. Additional features include: a quick release battery pack that allows the battery to be recharged away from the powerchair, right or left hand joystick controls, height adjustable and flip back arm rest, adjustable backrest angle and height adjustable footplates. An optional attendant control can also be fitted to allow the carer to control the powerchair if necessary.

Supplying the NHS and numerous mobility retailers throughout the UK with its high quality wheelchairs, Karma Mobility ensures that the outstanding design of every product is extensively tested and evaluated before being placed on the market. All Karma products therefore stand the test of time and prove to be an excellent long term investment.

For more information or to find out your nearest Karma Mobility retailer visit: www.karmamobility.co.uk/where-to-buy or call 0845 630 3436.