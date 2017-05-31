The disabled access review website has been shortlisted for ‘Digital Charity of the Year’

Euan’s Guide, the disabled access review website, has been shortlisted for ‘Digital Charity of the Year’ at the Digital Leaders 100 awards, to be held in central London on the 22 June.

Organisations will gather at the awards to celebrate 2017’s digital pioneers, and Euan’s Guide will compete for the charity award against nine other charities and non-profit organisations who have demonstrated the transformative influence of digital.

Founded in 2013, Euan’s Guide is a website where disabled people, their families and friends can review, share and discover accessible places to visit.

Euan’s Guide’s commitment to sharing disabled access information has placed them in the category ‘Digital Charity of the Year’ due to the website providing instant data for disabled people, increasing the opportunities for them to discover different places and try something new. The website has been endorsed by the likes of Professor Stephen Hawking and JK Rowling, and it now features thousands of places across the UK and internationally.

The DL100 Finalist voting is open to the public and Euan and the team are encouraging people to vote for them by heading tohttp://www.digileaders100.com/vote/digital-charity-of-the-year/

Euan MacDonald, Co-Founder of Euan’s Guide, said: “Euan’s Guide couldn’t be happier to be recognised among this list of digital pioneers. It wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing reviewers, and we’re delighted that the website is making a huge difference for disabled people, their families and friends.”

Lord Francis Maude of Horsham, Chair of Digital Leaders, said: “The Digital Leaders 100 list 2017 is once again highlighting the progress that has been made in digitally transforming the UK across all sectors. It’s great to see such a strong list from outside London this year reflecting our own National programme and the growing importance that digital transformation has in organisations irrespective of size or sector.”