For the first time ever, the World Crazy Golf Championships in Hastings will be accessible to all. The tournament already has a novice category alongside its professional division, but now the home of mini-golf in the UK, Hastings Adventure Golf, has launched a range of specially adapted putters specifically for its seated patrons to use during the tournament.

The mobility friendly putters, available at Hastings Adventure Golf, have a hinge joint at the bottom, allowing for convenient positioning for every shot. The putters also feature a ‘ball retriever’ that fits neatly to the end of the putter grip. This makes it easy to retrieve a golf ball from a hole – great for wheelchair users and equally helpful to anyone with back issues – as it eliminates the need to bend down.

Chris Richards, of Hastings Adventure Golf said: “Our 18 hole Pirate course at the complex is wheelchair (and pushchair) friendly, but we also want everyone to be able to play too! After carrying out onsite research we have now acted on our findings. On occasions in the past individuals with a disability have struggled with the traditional club so our investment in mobility-friendly putters makes the game of mini golf not only accessible but also a level playing field for all.”

The two-day minigolf extravaganza on 10 & 11 June has a prize fund of £4,500 up for grabs. Competitors at the tournament must beat the windmill and watermill as well as negotiate the bends, twists and ramps on the traditional seaside course at Hastings Adventure Golf – dubbed the ‘spiritual home of crazy golf’ by the British Minigolf Association.

For more information visit: www.hastingsadventuregolf.com