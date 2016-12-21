The Great British Bake Off

We are happy to announce that the applications are now open for the eighth series of The Great British Bake Off. As always, we are keen to spread the word about applications being open and we’d be delighted to hear from any of your members, staff or indeed anyone else you know who loves to bake.

We feel that it is important to mention that for anyone with a disability who is thinking of applying, who may be concerned about the accessibility of the tent, that we would make any adaptations necessary to make it possible for them to take part.

I was hoping that you would be able to help us spread this message to anyone who may be interested in applying by sharing the attached poster through your newsletter, intranet, notice boards and on social media boards, along with the message board below:

The Great British Bake Off



Who is the best baker you know?



We’re looking for the UK’s best home bakers to enter the tent.



Visit: applyforbakeoff.co.uk