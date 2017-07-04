Following our cricket feature (Able Magazine Jul/Aug 17) we’ve received a link to a comprehensive online guide to different forms of disability cricket.

Author of the guide, Darren Douglas said: “The aim of this guide is to provide a place where people can go and discover more about disability cricket. This includes details from the grassroots level, up to the four national teams that exist for varying impairment groups.

At the same time, this guide may also aid those responsible for running aspects of disability cricket. This particularly relates to understanding the needs of people with disabilities and what may generally deter them from pursuing participation in sport.

The hope is that this disability cricket guide will help to inspire people that may not have considered the plausibility of joining in with a form of cricket (or any sport) before. If it can achieve that then the effort is all worthwhile.”

See the guide via: http://bit.ly/2sxMgCj