If the Able Magazine team’s recent day at Hamilton Park Racecourse is anything to go by, disabled people should definitely check to see when the next meeting is.

Apart from excellent facilities, Hamilton Park Racecourse operate a ‘carer goes free’ entry scheme whereby disabled racegoers that need assistance to get around the course and an accompanying carer, are only charged for a single adult admission.

Let’s just say that the Hamilton racegoers can get quite animated, especially in the final furlong, when flutters are on the line so it’s great that there are two raised race-viewing platforms positioned trackside with good views of the final straight and winning post. Disabled visitors are also able to utilise the private boxes and first floor facilities in the grandstand via a lift.

Of course, a visit to the races is all about the thrills and bonhomie and with that in mind there are plenty of places to eat or raise a glass to your winning horse. Wheelchair accessible catering is available across the site, including Dukes Restaurant, Private Boxes and Restaurant Marquees (although these facilities must be booked in advance.)

Elsewhere the public catering is situated at ground level with excellent access, enabling visitors to enjoy Red’s Wine Bar, the Racing UK Bar, Braveheart Bar, Overton Farm BBQ and Conservatory Cafe – and wheelchair users visiting the owners’ and trainers’ facilities can gain access using the ramps positioned at all entrances.

As you would expect disabled toilets are available on the ground floor of the grandstand and also at the Parade Ring toilets. There are designated disabled car parking bays in both the public car park and Dukes car park and are reserved for orange/blue disabled badge holders – and where there are elevations to the ground around the site, (particularly at Dukes Entrance and the front of the grandstand) the customer care team are happy to help.

All you need to do now is study the form and pick a winner.

For more information Tel: 01698 283806 or visit: https://www.accessibilityguides.org/content/scottish-racing-hamilton-park-racecourse