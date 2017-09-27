Get inspired at Scotland’s largest independent living event

Join them and discover the perfect products to suit your needs or the needs of those you care for. With over 100 companies you’ll find everything from daily living aids to advice from a host of industry experts. Free Entry and Free Parking* for all visitors. Visit independentlivingscotland.org for more!

New for 2017:

Sally Magnusson, renowned journalist, broadcaster and Playlist for Life founder will open the show!

Alzheimer’s Hub

Autism Awareness Hub

Energy in Scotland Area

Lifting, Moving & Handling Area

Ability Fest Pavilion

Register for FREE tickets at www.independentlivingscotland.org