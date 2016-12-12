INFINITI JOINS MOTABILITY SCHEME

INFINITI UK; following on from a recent training programme every INFINITI Centre across the UK is now able to provide a range of cars through the Motability Scheme. The Motability Scheme provides an affordable, worry-free way for people with disabilities to lease a car, scooter or powered wheelchair in exchange for their mobility allowance. Each Centre has a qualified sales consultant available to look after Motability Scheme customers, providing a first-class personal service.

Currently available on the Scheme is the new ‘Built in Britain’ active compact Infiniti Q30, available with an Advance Payment of £299. More models will become available on the scheme over time.

Barry Beeston, regional director for INFINITI UK, commented “The Motability scheme is superb as it provides customers with a great level of mobility choice to suit different personal lifestyles, in an affordable way. The three year business model is good for personal expenditure planning whilst providing a sustainable business practise within the industry.”

To be eligible for the Scheme, customers must be in receipt of one of the following allowances:

higher rate of mobility component of the Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement (WPMS)

enhanced rate of the mobility component of Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP).

The full range of cars available to lease through the Motabilty Scheme can be found on their website motability.co.uk and the full Infiniti product range is shown on www.infiniti.co.uk