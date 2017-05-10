National law firm Irwin Mitchell has been named as the Official Legal Services Provider of the World Para Athletics Championships London 2017.

The biggest sporting event to be staged at the London Stadium since the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012, the World Para Athletic Championships will take place between 14 to 23 July, as more than 1000 para athletes from more than 90 countries around the world compete for medals.

Experts from across all areas of law at Irwin Mitchell are supporting the event with the business legal services team already working with the organisers to deliver an event of this magnitude.

This includes delivering legal training to the organising team as well as providing legal advice on governance issues and commercial arrangements.

Stuart Padgham is head of Irwin Mitchell’s national Commercial team and is working closely with organisers to give it the commercial legal support that it needs before the competition begins.

Expert Opinion “We are proud to be associated with such an historic event in London and being named as the Official Legal Services Provider recognises the extensive experience that we have in this area. “London 2012 raised the bar for sport in this country and we are delighted to be working with the London Championships Ltd Organising Committee to deliver the World Para Athletics Championships London 17 on behalf of UK Athletics, the Greater London Authority and UK Sport, which is supported by the Department for Culture Media and Sport. “With record breaking ticket sales and excitement building around the country, we are looking forward to an historical Championships which everyone can get behind and support this summer.” Stuart Padgham, Partner

Niels de Vos, Championship Director, said: “We are pleased to have secured Irwin Mitchell as the Official Legal Services Provider of the World Para Athletics Championships London 17. We have been impressed by their commitment to disability sport and their legal track record speaks for itself. I look forward to working with them over the coming months.”

The values of the Championships are closely aligned to Irwin Mitchell’s commitment to disability sport and its campaign, ‘Don’t Quit, Do It’.

Irwin Mitchell launched their ‘Don’t Quit, Do It’ campaign a few years ago to highlight their clients’ abilities and engagement with disability sport, and to encourage others to get involved. There are 12 million people with disabilities in the UK but only one in six takes part in sport regularly and this is something the campaign wants to change, with the help of high profile events like the World Para Athletics Championships London 17.

Be Part of It, which is part of Don’t Quit Do It, launches next month and will encourage everyone to pledge to watch, play or support disability sport, so it receives the recognition it richly deserves.

One of the ambassadors for Be Part Of It is five-time Paralympic gold medallist and seven-time world champion ‘Hurricane’ Hannah Cockroft MBE, who returns to the scene of one of her greatest triumphs aiming for wheelchair racing gold yet again.

Hannah has been a key part of the firm’s ‘Don’t Quit, Do it’ disability sport campaign which aims to highlight the psychological, social and rehabilitative benefits that physical activity and playing sport can have.

Tickets are still available for the sporting spectacle of the summer but are selling out quickly. Check out the Championship’s official website for more details.