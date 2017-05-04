Following extensive research and development, Lewis Reed is delighted to be the only wheelchair accessible vehicle company in the UK to be able to offer its customers four models from the VW Caddy range. Several models will be on show on stand TD1 at the Mobility Roadshow.

The Caddy Life SWB is a compact, functional vehicle which can accommodate two front passengers (driver and passenger). The rear of the vehicle features a flexi-seat system which allows either 5 passengers and no wheelchair user or by splitting the three seats in the back into a 2 and 1, the vehicle can accommodate a wheelchair alongside a single passenger seat ensuring a total of 4 people (including a wheelchair user) can use the vehicle.

Complimenting the Caddy Life SWB is the Caddy Maxi LWB Short Floor which is a new addition to the Lewis Reed portfolio. The longer design of this vehicle means that even with the same 5 seats as the SWB version there is still adequate space in the rear for a wheelchair user. The wheelchair position in this model is static.

The Caddy Maxi LWB Long Floor features the longest floor in its class and incorporates all the features of the Caddy Maxi LWB Short Floor and the same 5 seat layout. The difference being this model has an even longer floor space allowing space in the rear for the wheelchair user as well as the 3 rear seats effectively turning it into a 6 seater. The seats can also be folded forward or removed to allow the wheelchair user to be seated with one single passenger seat or pushed forward with all the seats removed.

Clients wishing to upgrade their Caddy from the extensive range of optional extras available can take advantage of the Caddy Maxi Life Executive.

For more information on the full range of wheelchair accessible vehicles available from Lewis Reed call 0151 343 5360 or visit: www.lewisreedgroup.co.uk You can also follow Lewis Reed on twitter @lewisreedgroup and facebook www.facebook.com/lewisreedwavltd