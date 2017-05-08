The Mobility Roadshow, the leading accessible vehicle test drive and independent mobility event, is delighted to announce a free conference focusing on older drivers in association with Age UK and Mobility Choice (1st June, NAEC Stoneleigh, Warwickshire, Theatre 1).

Mobility Choice, the charity that works with Goose Live Events to organise The Mobility Roadshow, would like to invite all consumers and professionals interested in driving options and future mobility opportunities for older people to this free educational programme.

Informative sessions have been arranged to take place during day one of the Roadshow drawing on the recommendations of the Road Safety Foundation’s report “Supporting Safe Driving into Old Age”. All guest speakers were members of the Road Safety Foundation’s “Older Drivers Task Force” which drew up the recommendations for this national older driver strategy.

These rolling discussions are open to anyone visiting The Mobility Roadshow and are free to attend. The organisers would like to gather views and opinions so recommendations and proposals can be proposed to relevant bodies for increased road safety.

Session One: 10.30am – 12.00pm

The end of the road? When to keep going, and when to stop

How important is a car to personal mobility? What aspects of modern driving concern older drivers – road design, vehicle design? Why do some drivers voluntarily surrender their licenses? What are (or could be) the alternatives to driving? How could refresher and appraisal services be improved?

Speaker: Professor Andrew Parkes

Session Two: 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Too old to have a licence? Safe to drive: safe roads to drive on

Raising to 75 the age at which drivers must make a mandatory declaration of fitness to drive, and combining it with demonstrating evidence that they have attended and acted on a recent eyesight examination.

Speaker: Dr Christopher Mitchell

Session Three: 3.00pm – 4.00pm

Promoting safe driving: improving technology and information

The role of insurance companies, the Police, and the agencies offering driving information to older motorists. How can we maximise the opportunities to use the new technologies (such as built-in telematics, automatic braking etc) which are flowing from the research into connected and autonomous vehicles?

Speaker: Kevin Clinton

Further information can be found at www.mobilityroadshow.co.uk