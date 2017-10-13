The long-running disability motoring event first opened in 1983 but has been struggling as a result of falling exhibitor numbers.

A decision has been made by the board of motoring charity, Mobility Choice, which has run the event since 1998 to close the event although they are currently in discussion with Driving Mobility, the charity representing the UK’s mobility centres, and with Disability Driving Instructors, about opportunities for them to organise local events under the ‘Get Going Live!’ brand which focusses on driving opportunities for young and newly disabled people.

The growth of other events including the Motability One Big Day was identified by the organisation as contributing to the closure of Mobility Roadshow. An invitation to exhibitors attend other events free of charge has had a significant impact on the viability of the Mobility Roadshow.

Chair of Mobility Choice, Ann Frye, commented: “Over the years, many thousands of disabled and older people have benefitted from the Mobility Roadshow, in particular from the ability to test drive a wide range of adapted vehicles in a safe off-road environment. For many this has been the starting point on the road to independent mobility” adding: “We are immensely sad that we have to close the event. We still believe that there are many disabled and older people, outside the remit of Motability, who need the unique opportunity we offered to find out if they are able to begin driving.”