Inspirational disabled racing driver, Nicholas Hamilton, brother of F1 star Lewis Hamilton, will officially open The Mobility Roadshow incorporating Get Going Live! at 10am on the 1st June.

The event being held at the NAEC Stoneleigh, Warwickshire between the 1-3 June 2017, will open daily at 10am with free admission, free parking and will be fully accessible.

For over 35 years The Mobility Roadshow incorporating Get Going Live! has been helping to solve assisted driving and mobility needs for all ages. It is the original hands-on event for consumers that provides the opportunity for disabled drivers to test drive the latest adapted vehicles and specialist conversions whilst accompanied by experienced professional drivers.

Organised by Goose Live Events on behalf of the charity, Mobility Choice, The Mobility Roadshow will, as usual, be providing visitors with a ﬂeet of vehicles available to test drive around a safe and controlled circuit at the NAEC, whether for Motability customers or for private purchase. For wheelchair passengers there will be a great selection of vehicles to test, trial and compare, including models with side or rear access, upfront passenger capability and ﬂexible designs for families. Leading conversion companies at the show will include Gowrings Mobility, Sirus Automotive, TBC and Lewis Reed who will be showcasing their latest vehicles.

Drivers

Anyone researching adapted motoring for the first time will beneﬁt from visiting the Get Going Live! feature – focused on providing test drives and advice for young drivers and people aiming to understand more about disability, as well as showcasing the largest range of adapted driving controls. No other event offers young drivers, from the age of 15, this unique opportunity.

Supported by Driving Mobility, the nationwide network of mobility advice and assessment centres, and the charity, Disabled Motoring UK, Get Going Live! also provides visitors with the chance to try and compare a variety of adapted driving controls. These will include push/pull hand controls, as well as more complex adaptations such as ﬂ oor mounted controls, left foot accelerators, lightened power steering, ring accelerators, specialist electric triggers, 4-way joystick steering, electric mini wheel steering, remote secondary controls and more. There will also be solutions for older drivers looking for more comfortable driving options such as swivel seats and easy-release handbrakes.

In addition to the exciting test drive opportunities there will be displays from many specialist vehicle conversion companies, mobility product manufacturers and service providers that assist with independent living. From hitech walking aids to off-road wheelchairs, cutting edge mobility scooters to clever assistive gadgets, the latest technology and innovations will be on show from wellknown companies such as Permobil, RGK and Gerald Simonds.

Impressive

There will be an impressive mobility scooter and powerchair test drive track hosted by TGA Mobility so visitors will be able to identify more easily which products are best for their needs. Visitors will be able to test drive scooters over ramps, around obstacles and complete manoeuvring challenges whilst supported by expert guidance from friendly TGA representatives. Every visitor who attends the track will have access to essential tips and advice regarding safe scooter driving and the chance to enter the TGA free prize draw. Drivers will be marked on their manoeuvring proﬁ ciency and their scores will be displayed on a ‘Top Gear’ style leader board. The highest scorers will then be entered into a free prize draw to win a luxurious Fortnum and Mason hamper.

Essential disability advice and information will be available from relevant organisations and the Sports Zone will provide the opportunity to try a range of inclusive activities for the ﬁrst time. Taster sessions of accessible table tennis, boccia, advanced curling, soft archery, wheelchair basketball, bowls and tennis will be available. There will be displays from Disability Snowsport UK for visitors interested in adapted skiing, and others still to be conﬁrmed – check the website for details and timetable

Chair of Mobility Choice, Ann Frye, summarises: “We are delighted to be bringing The Mobility Roadshow back to the NAEC Stoneleigh. The venue has undergone considerable investment since our last visit, providing modern and accessible facilities for an enhanced visitor experience. The Mobility Roadshow 2017 will provide a wide ranging showcase of mobility products, accessible vehicles and adaptations that can enrich the lives of people living with disabilities. Visitors will discover a wide variety of adapted driving controls and vehicles to suit their personal needs together with the many demonstrations and interactive displays and sports on offer. We look forward to another busy and rewarding show that focuses on ability, not disability.”

The Mobility Roadshow 2017: beyond independence.

For all the latest preshow news and to book a test drive visit: www. mobilityroadshow.co.uk