Able Magazine was again privileged to be media partner with the National Diversity Awards, who have secured themselves as the premier event honouring everyday role models and organisations leading the way to greater opportunity for diversity to flourish across Society.

Lead singer of the Scissor Sisters, Ana Matronic joined TV presenter, Brian Dowling to host the awards which were again held in Liverpool’s stunning Anglican cathedral to honour individuals and organisations across all strands of diversity. Nevertheless, there were several winners from the disability community.

Able Magazine has supported the National Diversity Awards from its inception six years ago and again, editor, Tom Jamison was on hand to present the Positive Role Model for Disability Award, joined on stage by Hollyoaks actress, Amy Conachan.

Body Builder James Sutliff was clearly surprised and thrilled to accept the award which recognises his impressive social media following to highlight issues regarding the neurological dysfunction disorder, Dystonia – which Sutliff himself lives with.

The Community Organisation Award for Disability was scooped by the Childhood Tumour Trust who have dedicated themselves to improving the lives of young people and their families affected by neurofibromatosis type 1.

Presenter of TV show, The Last Leg, Adam Hills, accepted the award for Celebrity of the Year and the Lifetime Achiever was announced as Avril Hitman BEM, who has devoted years of service to learning disabled people through Magpie Dance which she founded in 1985.

Able Magazine editor, Tom Jamison said: “With a record 22,000 nominations and votes received this year, it’s clear that anyone that reached the shortlist stage has done very well indeed.

Able Magazine continues to support the National Diversity Awards because they really do live and breathe their values. Honouring individuals and organisations that promote diversity so passionately raises awareness and a sense of empowerment that is difficult to measure. It’s Able Magazine’s privilege and pleasure to be involved as media partner.”