Diversity champions from across the UK will gather at the magnificent Anglican Cathedral in Liverpool on 8 September 2017 for the UK’s largest celebration of diversity.

Able Magazine is once again proud to join the best of British diversity as they showcase the outstanding achievements of those who have demonstrated their devotion to enhancing equality, diversity and inclusion in today’s society.

As media partners with the National Diversity Awards for the fifth consecutive year, Able Magazine’s editor, Tom Jamison, has once again been invited to hand out one of the increasingly prestigious awards.

Tom commented: “I really look forward to the National Diversity Awards. Every single year I wonder how they’re going to ‘top’ the last event but they always do. It seems to me that diversity, especially within the disability strand, has become more and more important within our workplaces and communities and the National Diversity Awards are the place to be to hear stories about the most inspirational projects and individuals each September. That’s why Able Magazine just has to be involved!

Over 22,000 nominations and votes were received this year, paying tribute to grass root communities nationwide. The prestigious black tie event is definitely one to mark down on your calendar and provides recognition for excellence regardless of race, faith, religion, gender, identity, sexual orientation, age, disability and culture

Designed to highlight the country’s most inspirational and selfless people, the NDA’s are supported by the likes of Stephen Fry, Adam Hills and Sir Lenny Henry amongst many.

TV Presenter Graham Norton Said “Promoting and celebrating diversity is close to my heart which is why I am thrilled to support The National Diversity Awards! I want to wish all of this year’s shortlisted nominees the best of luck for the ceremony, you all deserve to win!’

Previous winners include Huddersfield based Disability Theatre Group Shabang!, Freedom Fighting Refugee Aderonke Apata, and transgender support charity Mermaids

Internationally acclaimed contemporary artist, Rachel Gadsden looked back on her time winning the positive role model award in 2013 saying: “It truly was a tremendously uplifting emotional evening, and I don’t think there was a single person in the room who would disagree with that! The evening represented everything that is good about our society”.

Rachel went on to receive the award for battling successfully against a potentially life limiting illness to produce works of art that are exhibited worldwide.

Founder and CEO of The National Diversity Awards, Paul Sesay, said: “I am so proud to be able to witness the journeys of some of the most inspiring role models this country has to offer. Each year I am overwhelmed with the quality and quantity of nominations, and those shortlisted should know how privileged I am to share your stories with the nation. You are all winners and I can’t wait to meet you at the ceremony.”

The full list of shortlisted nominees is as follows:

Positive Role Model Age: Sabreena Shabazz, Joshua Beckford, Caroline Odogwu, Cathrine Richardson, Alix Christopher, Zach Brookes, Abid Khan, Moawia Bin-Sufyan

Positive Role Model Disability: Mikey Akers, Natasha Coates, Chris Bonnello, Daniel White, Susie Twydell, Faye Waddams, Jemma Pressman, James Sutliff

Positive Role Model Gender: Robyn Smart, Joeli Brearley, Dr. Barnali Ghosh, Bharulata Kamble, Helen Dyer, Jane Kenyon, Mary Akangbe, Nusrat Zamir

Positive Role Model LGBT: Wayne Dhesi, Sharon Slinger, Olly Pike, Bisi Alimi, Ian Ashton, Emma Cusdin, Karen Styles, Craig Moody

Positive Role Model Race, Faith Religion: Alex Raikes MBE, Revd Andrew Foreshew-Cain, Jaspreet Kaur, Jacque Onalo, Morenike Ajayi, Tony DADA, Dr. Patrice Baptiste, Ben Forbes

Community Organisation Age: South Tyneside Against Bullying, BIG Stop Charity, Reluctantly Brace, Fixers UK, Skool of Street, The Warren Youth Project, Star Reachers Community Initiative, Trafford Veterans @ The Mess

Community Organisation Disability: The Shippey Campaign, Aspire2Inspire Dyslexia, Breakdown Bolton, Chadderton Park Cerebral Palsy Football Club, Speed Of Sight, Nickel Support, Childhood

Tumour Trust, Support Dogs

Community Organisation Gender: Men Tell Health, Colouring Outside The Lines, Chadwell Health Asian Women’s Network, Manchester Bangladeshi Women’s Organisation, Qoki Zindlovukazi, International Women’s Day Derby, Wonderfully Made Woman, Polish Domestic Violence Helpline

Community Organisation LGBT: New Family Social, Sail NI, African Rainbow Family, Albert Kennedy Trust, ELOP, Gyro, National Ugly Mugs, Proud2Be

Community Organisation Race, Faith, Religion: AFBE-UK, Midland Langar Seva Society, Eastside Young Leaders Academy, Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK, Mary Seacole Trust, New Beacon Books, Women Against Radicalisation Network, Caribbean Social Forum

Community Organisation Multi Strand: Terra Nova Productions, The Mulberry House School, Supporting Local Champions, HyperFusion Theatre Company, OneBodyOneFaith, Active8 Fitness Camp, Dramatic Action, Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

Entrepreneur of Excellence: Temi Tyrese, Coralie Rose, Daniella Blechner, Steven Wardlaw, Tina Allton, Angus Drummond, Michaela Alexander, Shainul Kassam

Diverse Company: Wirral Change, Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, Channel 4, West Yorkshire Police, Reed Smith, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust, Gateshead College, RBS, Second Battalion the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment, NELFT NHS Foundation Trust

Celebrity of the Year: Jonnie Peacock MBE, Anthony Joshua MBE, Lily Allen, Adam Hills & Adam Brooker, Stormzy, Riz Ahmed, George Shelley, Ade Adepitan MBE, Nicola Adams OBE, Denise Welch

Lifetime Achiever: Pat Heron, Mandy Sanghera, Rob Neil, Jacqui Gavin, Avril Hitman BEM, Shelley Collins, Wendy Pearce, Paul Stephenson

Winners will be announced at The National Diversity Awards 2017 on 8 September. Tickets are now on sale here:http://www.nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/tickets/