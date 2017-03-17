Inspirational Disabled Racing Driver Nicolas Hamilton, brother of F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, to open 2017 Mobility Roadshow

The Mobility Roadshow organised by Goose Live Events on behalf of Mobility Choice, is delighted to announce that racing driver Nicolas Hamilton will be opening the 2017 event at 10am, 1 June. (NAEC Stoneleigh, Warwickshire).

From the 1st to the 3rd June, The Mobility Roadshow incorporating Get Going Live! will provide a unique experience with an atmosphere to match. It is the original hands-on event for consumers looking to maintain or discover independence when living with restricted mobility. The exhibition provides a free, fully accessible opportunity for disabled drivers to test drive the latest adapted vehicles and specialist conversions accompanied by experienced professional drivers. There will also be a vast range of specialist manufacturers showcasing their latest innovations in wheelchairs, mobility scooters, ramps, hoists and so much more. As the guest celebrity for this year, Nicolas Hamilton will officially open the event and welcome the many visitors, of all ages, looking to discover or maintain independent mobility.

Nicolas Hamilton – brief bio

Living with Cerebral Palsy, Nicolas Hamilton is a prime example of ‘you can do anything if you put your mind to it’. With motorsport in his family he has worked hard to manage his condition from being a permanent wheelchair user to walking unaided by the age of 17 and subsequently achieving success on the racetrack. Nicolas had a fantastic first year of racing, finishing midfield in the season. His second year proved a little tougher but Nicolas remains determined to achieve his dream. After proving himself to the world of motorsport in just two short years, his ambitions are set high with the desire of racing in the Deutschen Tourenwagen Masters (DTM), or similar racing series as a motivation to others that disabled life is for living.

Ann Frye, Chair of Mobility Choice, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Nicolas Hamilton to the Mobility Roadshow. His determination and achievements will be an inspiration to many young people with disabilities thinking about driving and independent mobility for the first time.”

The 2017 Mobility Roadshow: beyond independence.

For all the latest pre-show news and to book a test drive visit: www.mobilityroadshow.co.uk