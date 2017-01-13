It’s well known that online dating is one of the most common ways to meet new people. But did you know that the number of disabled people looking for romance on the internet is higher than ever? DisabilityMatches.com has plenty of information on this growing trend.

Online dating for people with disabilities is a hot topic, particularly in the UK. With shows like The Undateables and society’s general move towards internet dating, disabled people are taking a keen interest in this method of bringing friendship, companionship and romance into their lives.

DisabilityMatches, understands the many reasons why the online dating bug has bitten the disabled community. The obvious one being that it has bitten everyone – online dating is growing in popularity and therefore becomes increasingly effective due to bigger databases and increased possibilities for online conversations to become offline dates.

But there are also reasons that are specific to disabled people. These include the ability to search for love at your own pace, from the comfort of your own home. Furthermore, sites like DisabilityMatches provide plenty of guidance on the journey; from sign up to first date and all the way to falling in love. Dating is exciting and fun, but can also be nerve-wracking, and that’s why so much effort goes into ensuring members have all of the help they need, either through on-site guidance or 24/7 customer service.

The opportunity to find love and experience the thrill of dating should be available to everyone. Dating sites that are specifically for people with disabilities allow greater access to like-minded people that understand the everyday challenges faced when you have a disability. DisabilityMatches provides access to the profiles of many thousands of local disabled singles, making it easy to find, chat and meet up with new people. Whether it’s another single person with a disability or simply someone that has an open mind and heart, you’re chances of finding true love with internet dating are greater.

There’s friendship, companionship, happiness and love out there for all of us, regardless of our imperfections. In fact, it’s usually those imperfections that pave the way to true love.

Able Magazine readers can sign up for a FREE trial at DisabilityMatches.com with this link.