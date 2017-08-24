On Saturday 19th August Ottobock and Dorset Orthopaedic led 26 teams mixed ability teams to compete in the Superhero Series Triathlon at Dorney Lake, Windsor.

Amongst the competitors were Paralympic Gold-medallist Andy Lewis who tackled a 750m swim, joined by Paratriathlon Paralympic silver medallist and current world champion Alison Patrick who cycled 20k in tandem with Rio2016 Paralympian George Peasgood whilst former wheelchair athlete Dr Ian Thompson competed in the 5k push/run.

In another team, Paratriathlete and former Paralympic swimmer Clare Cunningham swam 750m, triathlete Jack Peasgood guided blind athlete Doug Ellis on the 20k cycle and 11-time Paralympic wheelchair athletics champion, parliamentarian and television presenter Tanni Grey-Thompson competed in the 5k push/run.

Two of Ottobock’s Paralympic medal winning ambassadors, Kare Adenegan and Sammi Kinghorn competed in the Celebrity Race, alongside four lucky winners who entered Ottobock’s Superhero Series competition, which searched for everyday superheroes to join #TeamSammi and #TeamKare!

On behalf of Dorset Orthopaedic, Para-archery athlete Mark Pattenden cycled 10k, whilst Para-triathlete Hannah Moore took on a full 20k cycle. They faced stiff competition from Team GB Para-cyclist Liz Saul, who also competed in the 20k cycle. The littlest ambassador with the biggest ambitions, 9 year-old sports fan Rio Woolf, ran 1k on his 1E93 Runner Junior running blade alongside Clinical Services Development Director Matthew Hughes.

Also supporting #TeamOttobock were staff, patients and friends as well as members from two of Ottobock’s official charity partners, Limbless Association and Arctic One Foundation. Limbless Association is a charity which aims to support amputees of all ages achieve rehabilitation and independence in hospital, home, education, employment and within the community. The Arctic One Foundation aims to give opportunities to both able bodied and disabled people to enable them to “Get Involved” in Sport.