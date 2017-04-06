Love the great outdoors and adrenaline-packed activities? The Quadrix could be just what you are looking for.

The first QUADRIX, created in 2006, was the brainchild of several persons with reduced mobility who imagined an all-terrain wheelchair (ATW) that they could use to practise mountain sports.

The driving forces behind the QUADRIX concept were Jean-Luc Fumex and Jean-Pierre Lacombe, a well-known name in the cycling industry, followed by the company MONT BLANC MOBILITY.

Jean-Luc Fumex is paraplegic himself and used his own network of reduced-mobility contacts to develop and test the products for the public concerned. People with disabilities are the best judges of their own needs and are in a better position to identify those needs and endorse the solutions chosen.

For further information on the QUADRIX contact Cyclone Mobility on 0800 180 48 50 or visit www.cyclonemobility.com/quadrix