Naidex returns to the NEC Birmingham between the 28th – 30th March for the 43rd instalment of the biggest and most forward-thinking event in the disability and care sector.

This event is unmissable for disabled people, their carers and anyone otherwise employed in care.

Here’s why…

GB Wheelchair Basketball Paralympian Simon Munn

With over two decades on the world stage, Simon Munn made his seventh appearance for ParalympicsGB at the Rio 2016 Games. Wheelchair basketball’s ‘Big Man’, talks about his life changing accident at 21 and how he subsequently found the sport which would further change the course of his life.

Connect with the most Progressive Minds in Disability

12,000 like-minded visitors will be attending Naidex over the three day event, all with the same shared enthusiasm to learn, connect, share and progress in disability.

Shaun Gash – No Fear on Wheels

Shaun will share his experiences and motivation from pushing up Mount Kilimanjaro to completing over 100 KM of obstacle course racing and skydiving at 15,000 feet. As well as his future plans to complete a wheelchair push Guinness World Record attempt from Land’s End to John o’Groats next year.

If you need a little inspiration, Shaun Gash is your man!

Naidex Sport Zone & Demo Arena

Showcasing the very best of what disability sport has to offer, Naidex Sport presents a safe and welcoming environment for people of all ages and abilities to discover the incredible range of benefits, both physical and mental. Talk to the experts, meet like-minded people, and reveal untapped talents. The Sports Demo Arena is the most effective way to try something new – or encourage your competitive edge alongside the best.

Helen Dolphin MBE

Helen Dolphin MBE lost all four of her limbs to meningitis in December 1997, aged 22. Although she originally trained as a biologist, with no hands she needed to find another career and so trained as a journalist. If this wasn’t enough, Helen then set up People’s Parking Ltd which aims to improve parking for everyone whether they have a disability, are a parent, commuter, or cyclist, helping hundreds of people nationwide. Helen will be discussing how People’s Parking Ltd works to meet people’s specific needs.

