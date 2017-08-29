Folding Bootable Powerchair Premium MB-D09, the Complete Solution for Comfort, Portability, and Functionality.

When it comes to the folding powerchairs market, one may struggle to find a suitable product as per their needs. This is mostly because looking for a useful wheelchair that’s both functional as well as comfortable can be tricky. On top of this, the price range is a completely different argument as most products don’t offer value for money in terms of durability and sturdiness. However, the Premium MB-D09 Folding Bootable Powerchair is one product that offers all of these qualities, all the while being under a suitable price range.The wheelchair’s functionality can be estimated by the fact that it safely supports up to 180 kg, has a lightweight aluminum-alloy frame, is considerably lightweight, and extremely easy to use. This is all thanks to the 360° joystick controller through which it can be operated. Combined with the comfort it offers thanks to the removable and washable seat cushion as well as a backrest, the wheelchair is a highly reliable solution.

Most importantly, travelling over distances is no longer a hassle thanks to the Premium MB-D09. The wheelchair can fit easily into the trunk of almost any type of vehicle due to its minimal folding measurements (77 x 26 cm). In other words, it is portable and small enough to be transported via car, train, or aeroplane travel.

For those interested in finding out about the technical features of the product, it comes equipped with two quiet brushless motors to provide ultimate power. Moreover, it further has an intelligent electromagnetic brake which ensures passenger safety. On top of this, the powerchair is also available in as many as six different colors. As such, there are plenty of options as far as aesthetics are concerned.

To find out more about the Folding Bootable Powerchair Premium MB-D09, check out the product now at this website.