Free surf taster sessions for disabled people – Watergate Bay 8 & 9 July

Hundreds of local surfers will flock to Watergate Bay next month to run free surf taster sessions for people with disabilities at the Wave Project Summer Surf Challenge 2017.

This popular annual event is sponsored by insurance company Amlin and will take place over the weekend of 8 to 9 July.

People with disabilities will be able to turn up to and go for a free surfing lesson with experienced staff. Pro surfers and former champions including Hannah Harding, Tom Butler and Lucie Donlan will be among the volunteers.

Participants will all get a medal and special prizes will be given to surfers who are selected by the sponsors.

Volunteers will include staff from the Wave Project, Cornwall Fire Service, and Cornwall’s surf lifesaving clubs.

The event will also include live music on the beach and an after party at Wax nightclub in Watergate Bay village.

Wave Project spokesman Joe Taylor said the emphasis was on inclusion and having fun.

He said: “We’re stoked to be running the Surf Challenge once again this year. It’s great to be able to put on a free surf event for disabled people, many of whom find it hard to access our beaches let alone go for a surf. I can’t wait to see lots of smiles on the faces of the participants.”

Joe said that the charity was particularly grateful to the staff of the X-treme Academy surf school and the Watergate Bay hotel, who are hosting the event free of charge.

He added: “The Wave Project is all about volunteers, and we will have them out in force. People are coming from all over the country to help provide a free surfing weekend for people with disabilities.

“We hope that the Surf Challenge will prove that disability need not be a barrier for going surfing”

Wave Project ambassador and pro surfer Tom Butler said ‘It is a great opportunity for people who might not have had the confidence to try surfing before, to come down and experience the sport in a safe, fun environment with a lot of other people who may not have tried surfing before either. It is going to be a fun day and I am really looking forward to it!’

People who wish to take part can complete an entry form on the Wave Project website at online www.waveproject.co.uk/ssc2016 .