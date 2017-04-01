In our age of hi-tech materials there seems to be little room for traditional craft. Now a Polish firm has discovered a seemingly forgotten material and are manufacturing wheelchairs using ‘hand-made’ methods.

Wicker is an important industry in Poland, utilising the plentiful European Willow and wicker wands – rather than the palm of the rattan plant found in the Americas. Director of manufacturing at Salix Polski, Oopla Fril, told Able Magazine that the idea to produce wheelchairs was merely a simple reworking of the process that sees the company focus on patio, conservatory and café furniture.

“Wicker is the new carbon fibre” she said. “It’s strong, flexible and robust and has a comfortable, touchy-feely appeal to it”, adding: “New technology doesn’t have all the answers!”

The firm are also developing a wicker bicycle and wicker casings for other household items.

Orders for the company’s first units are due to be dispatched today (1 April 2017).

For more information search for Salix Polski on the website of British distributor, Kidding and Co: www.before12.co.uk

