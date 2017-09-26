Cosyfeet’s new Scandinavian inspired 100% pure wool slippers are the last word in comfy footwear.

Being made of wool, they keep feet at the ideal temperature whilst absorbing any moisture. Cosyfeet are past masters at designing footwear to fit people with swollen feet or toes whilst retaining a stylish look and the Frieda slippers are available in an EEEEE+ fitting with built in adjustability.. They’re also washable at 30 degrees on the wool/delicate setting – which will take care of the lovely ‘felted’ exterior.

Is it too soon to mention Christmas?

From: www.cosyfeet.com

Price: £70 (£58.33 without VAT)

Stars: 5