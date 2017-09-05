GUHG joins national campaign day to celebrate supported housing

Grand Union Housing Group (GUHG) is highlighting the contribution supported housing makes to Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire as part of today’s Starts at Home day.

Starts at Home, now in its second year and run by the National Housing Federation, celebrates how supported housing helps hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people regain their independence and confidence.

Housing associations provide a wide range of vital supported housing services including sheltered accommodation, refuges for domestic violence victims, homelessness shelters and housing for those with disabilities.

GUHG’s support comes as uncertainty surrounds the future funding of supported housing. The National Housing Federation and its members are campaigning to persuade the Government to commit to ensuring that every person who needs extra support has a home that meets their needs.

Aileen Evans, Chief Executive at GUHG, said: “Over 3,000 of our tenants live in supported housing, so we know just how important it is to ensure that vulnerable people are given their independence and confidence. The Starts at Home campaign is something we all support here at Grand Union and together we highlighting its importance.”

David Orr, Chief Executive at the National Housing Federation said: “Supported housing helps people to live independently and achieve their aspirations in a safe and secure home. It is a critical time for supported housing; we must highlight how vital a lifeline it is to so many vulnerable people and show Government why supported housing should be put on a secure and sustainable footing for the future.”