West Lindsey District Council has teamed up with mobility equipment specialist Obam Stairlifts to make the installation of a stairlift quick and efficient for those most in need.

Being unable to get upstairs safely can leave residents at high risk of falling, which can result in serious injury and hospitalisation.

This new scheme aims to speed up the process of applying for a stairlift through the Disabled Facilities Grants and facilitate the installation of stairlifts for residents who have identified themselves as being in need.

Under this new pilot scheme, residents who are in receipt of any of the following benefits, could have a stairlift fitted free of charge:

Housing Benefit

Working Tax or Child Tax Credit (where income is below £15,050)

Guaranteed Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-related ESA

Cllr Angela White, member champion for health at West Lindsey District Council, said: “Obam Stairlifts is a local company based in Sturton-by-Stow and the council is delighted to be working with the team on this new project.

“This scheme will not only mean quicker installations of stairlifts for residents who are identified as needing them, but it will also act as a ‘one stop shop’ for all those requiring a stairlift, whether they are entitled to a Disabled Facilities Grant or not.”

Chris Butroid, a director at Obam Stairlifts said: “We’re really looking forward to working in partnership with West Lindsey District Council to deliver this scheme.

“For many of our clients getting access to suitable mobility equipment is important to enable them to maintain their independence, safely within their own home. It’s great to see West Lindsey District Council actively supporting that aim.”

To enquire about having a stairlift installed through the council, please contact the Housing and Communities Team on 01427 675189 or email independent.living@west-lindsey.gcsx.gov.uk