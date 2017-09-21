Labelled as a soft drink for wine lovers, Botonique non-alcoholic, sparkling wine is a party-friendly alternative that aims to provide a complexity of taste, rather than the overly sweet taste of most other soft drinks.

Part of the success of Botonique is its blend of herbs, spices and botanicals as well as selected vitamins and minerals known as prelixir, though without any added sugar, artificial sweetener, flavours or preservatives.

The result is a dry and refreshing drop that tastes good and does you good and is ideal to serve at family occasions – especially festive ones!

From: www.botonique.com

Price: £13.50 for two bottles

Stars: 3