The sporty-styled Move shoe from Cosyfeet is specially made to protect knee and ankle joints.

In tests by the University of Central Lancashire it was shown to deliver between 23% and 25% less impact shock to the lower leg than other leading brand trainers.

Created to meet the specific needs of ladies with swollen feet, the Move shoe has a cushioned footbed for an exceptional level of underfoot comfort, while the lightweight, super-flexible sole moves with the natural motion of your foot. A padded tongue also cushions your instep as you walk.

With an EEEEE+ fitting as standard, the Move shoe incorporates a deep, seam-free toe box that provides excellent protection for sensitive toes. A soft, yielding collar around the ankle is also built into the shoe, to fit both swollen and slimmer ankles.

The Move shoe comes in sizes 4 to 9 including half sizes and is available in Dove Grey, Jeans Blue or Navy.

From: www.cosyfeet.com

Price: £69.00 (or £57.50 if you qualify for VAT relief due to a chronic medical condition).

