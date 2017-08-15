Nearly 3,000 disabled visitors and their families attended the Motability Scheme’s One Big Day event at Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate.

Visitors enjoyed exploring the diverse display of vehicles including more than 50 cars from 13 of the leading manufacturers including Ford, Hyundai, Suzuki and Volvo. The Motability Scheme One Big Day event also gave visitors the opportunity to explore over 15 Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles and a wide range of scooters and powered wheelchairs, as well as products from adaptation suppliers.

The One Big Day event provided a unique opportunity to test drive a variety of cars and adaptations all in one place and more than 300 visitors took to the wheel with a professional driving instructor, in a range of adapted and non-adapted cars. Test drives give guests the chance to experience which vehicles might best suit their individual needs. Visitors had the option to test drive the cars themselves, or be taken as a passenger. There were over 15 adapted cars available to test drive, fitted with some of the most popular adaptations on the Scheme including hand controls, steering wheel balls, electronic brakes and left foot accelerators.

Visitors to the event were also able to talk to Motability Scheme advisors and gather useful information from Scheme partners – Kwik Fit, RAC and RSA Motability – as well as advice from Driving Mobility and Disabled Motoring UK.

For the first time ever, the One Big Day in Yorkshire had a quiet room featuring sensory lights and toys as well as soft play mats and bean bags to make the event more accessible to people with autism and other cognitive disabilities.

Younger visitors made the most of the free children’s entertainment and enjoyed playing on the bouncy castle, getting their faces painted and taking photos with the Motability Scheme mascot, Billy the Bear.

Alison Beasley, One Big Day organiser, Motability Operations Ltd, said:

“We were excited to return to Harrogate for our One Big Day event and this year was even more special as we celebrated the 10th anniversary of our One Big Day programme. It was great to see so many visitors attending to find out all they need to know about the Motability Scheme.

“With the introduction of the quiet sensory room at this year’s event we are proud to have been able to make the event even more accessible for those with cognitive disabilities and look forward to increasing these facilities in the future. We’re pleased that so many visitors were able to take part in test drives and it’s wonderful to see disabled motorists feeling confident about getting on the road with the Motability Scheme.”

All the One Big Day events are free to attend, including free parking. Visitors are also treated to a free cup of tea or coffee when they arrive. The events open at 9am and close at 4pm.

The remaining 2017 One Big Day events across the UK will take place at:

One Big Day Peterborough – Peterborough Arena, Saturday 9 September 2017

One Big Day Edinburgh – Royal Highland Centre, Saturday 23 September 2017

Find out more about One Big Day online at motability.co.uk/onebigday and for the latest announcements, pictures and videos, visit the ‘Motability Events’ Facebook page (facebook.com/motabilityevents ).

For more information on leasing a car, scooter or powered wheelchair through the Motability Scheme, visit motability.co.uk or call 0800 953 7000.