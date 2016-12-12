Care Roadshows are a series of five free regional care events throughout the UK that are tailored to all decision makers within the care sector including Care Home Owners, Managers and Healthcare Professionals.

Care Roadshows enable practitioners to source high quality products and services from established suppliers in order to exceed the expectations of their clients. This includes care management systems, catering and laundry equipment, pharmacy services, recruitment, HR plus many more– all integral components for an organisation providing care.

The events provide the chance for like-minded individuals to meet and discuss staying profitable whilst addressing challenges faced in the sector when trying to achieve the highest care rating. The CPD seminars award visitors with an insight and explanation into the current sector trends from experts including Care Inspectorate, CSSIW, CQC, National Care Association and Care Forum Wales.

If you are looking to achieve outstanding levels of care in your organisation, then Care Roadshows are guaranteed to support you in this. There is also the chance to enter a £100 prize draw on the day.

For more information and to register for your FREE ticket, visit www.careroadshows.co.uk or call 01425 838393.

Care Roadshows 2017 locations and dates:

Care Roadshow Glasgow

28 March 2017

Hampden Park Stadium

Care Roadshow Liverpool

9 May 2017

Aintree Racecourse

Care Roadshow Birmingham

4 July 2017

Villa Park Stadium

Care Roadshow Cardiff

17 October 2017

Cardiff City Stadium

Care Roadshow London

14 November 2017

Epsom Downs Racecourse

For more information and to register for your free ticket, visit www.careroadshows.co.uk or call 01425 838393.