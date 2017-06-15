Do you help run a club, group or charity that benefits older people? Could your organisation do even more with a £500 award?

Cosyfeet, the company that makes extra wide footwear for swollen feet, offers an annual Community Award of £500. It’s available to registered charities or not-for-profit organisations working on projects within Britain that support and enrich older people’s lives.

The ‘Suffolk Disabled Anglers Forum’ were the proud winners of last year’s ‘Cosyfeet Community Award’. This wonderful charity provides volunteer helpers and angling coaches as well as all necessary equipment to make coarse fishing accessible to disabled people. The charity used its £500 award to buy new equipment and bait.

Cosyfeet specialises in extra roomy footwear, socks and hosiery. Many of their customers are over 65, an age group often affected by loneliness and isolation. With this in mind, Cosyfeet have decided to support an initiative for older people each year with the Cosyfeet Community Award.

“We aim to support groups that provide practical and emotional help, keep older people active or give them a chance to socialise,” says Managing Director Andrew Peirce. “It might be a friendship group, a lunch club, a telephone befriending service, an exercise class or even a special interest group – anything that helps older people feel part of their community.”

To enter for the ‘Cosyfeet Community Award 2017’ apply online at: www.cosyfeet.com/communityaward or call for an application form on 01458 447275. Entries should be received by 31st July 2017. The award can be made as a £500 donation or in the form of a gift of specific items to this value. The winning organisation will be announced in September.