Family Fund is the UK’s largest charity providing grants for families raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people. Last year they provided 89,423 grants or services worth over £36 million to families across the UK. It aims to give all families raising disabled and seriously ill children and young people the same opportunities as others by providing grants for essential items such as washing machines, sensory toys, family breaks, bedding, clothing and computers.

Family Fund know that it can be a struggle financially, emotionally and physically for families raising a disabled or seriously ill child or young person, and these grants help break down many of the barriers families face, improving their quality of life and easing the additional daily pressures. Family Fund’s support is not just financial, they also provide information on other advice and services at a local, regional and national level for families.

“Bodhi sustained a brain injury during a complicated birth, leaving him with high frequency hearing loss and needing to wear hearing aids. It can take time for him to get involved in activities and it’s important to provide access to lots of opportunities in order to help him to understand the world around him.

“We spent seven years going to the laundrette, making it difficult to dry clothes in winter. Family Fund provided a tumble dryer and I now have more time for Bodhi and his baby brother.

“The following year, we received a grant for a playhouse. Bodhi is now outside lots and into nature more, forming relationships and interacting with other children in the playhouse. It has also helped us to bond as a family as Bodhi and I painted it and his dad helped connect all the pieces together.”

Find out more, including how to apply for a Family Fund grant, by visiting www.familyfund.org.uk