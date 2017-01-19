Shaun became a wheelchair user after a road accident left him paralysed from his chest down – but it didn’t affect his appetite for adventure or his lust for life.

Tell us a bit about the Kiliwheels Challenge expedition…

I just came up with the idea of climbing Kilimanjaro. The thought was to go up a route called the Rongai route – from the Kenyan border. There hasn’t been anybody with my disability attempt to go up that way. I thought well, if I’m going to do something… Let’s be the first to achieve that.

From there it just seemed to grow and grow and grow. We ended up with an expedition team of 26 other trekkers – I was the only one using a wheelchair – and a total expedition crew of 110 which included all of the porters. It was a six day trek.

The route that we chose goes through six different climates. It was a route that you really wouldn’t take a wheelchair… The porters helped me, lifting me over big boulders – it was absolutely amazing.

For the past five or six years I’ve been completing different challenges and raising money for charity. I chose two charities: CancerCare and Alex House, which is a respite care home for disabled children – and while we were out in Tanzania we came across a charity called the Kilimanjaro Orphanage Centre as well. All of this was going and we supported them. We raised £32,500 for the three charities.